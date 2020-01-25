Service Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Service Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Trends

One of the top reasons for the proliferation of the global service market for data centers at the moment is the heavy demand for it as a safety measure against data stream termination. Downtime of any degree can be extremely detrimental to the purpose and function of a data center. The global service market for data centers falls as a positive measure that companies can take when safeguarding their data centers and to ensure they are functioning at all times. Therefore, the assurance of maximum possible uptime forms the leading driver for the global service market for data centers.

However, the global service market for data centers is also being restrained by the high prevalence of these services being present as third-party service providers. They require a very high level of trust with client companies to handle their data centers for them, which can cause issues when it comes to long term contracts.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Market Potential

There is still positive potential in the global service market for data centers, despite the slowly falling numbers of third-party data centers. The emergence of cloud computing has made it a tricky affair for conventional data centers to operate in continuity, as more and more companies and enterprises are opting for the cloud way. Organizations are seeking solutions that are increasingly industrialized and minimalistic in nature.

At the same time, alliances and mergers could help companies create innovative solutions in the global service market for data centers. One example for the same is the partnership recently announced by Huawei and Colt Data Center Services in setting up cloud data center infrastructures. The partnerships is largely focused towards the creation of inexpensive and dynamic data center infrastructures amid the wave of cloud data.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Regional Outlook

The key regions in the global service market for data centers for the purpose of market segregation, are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the MEA, and Latin America. The market is expected to be strong in North America over the coming years, owing to a highly developed and dependent IT infrastructure. Meanwhile, the demand for data center services is rising rapidly in Asia Pacific, thanks to a booming IT environment and improving industrial infrastructure.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Competitive Analysis

The leading entities in the global service market for data centers so far have included HPE, Schneider Electric SE, IBM, Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Vertiv Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Multiple vendors are creating multiple opportunities for themselves through offerings that are aimed at reducing a client’s CAPEX and OPEX.

