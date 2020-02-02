Service Delivery Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Blue Prism, Uipath SRL, IBM Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Exilant Technologies Private Limited

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Service Delivery Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Service Delivery Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Service Delivery Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Service Delivery Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Service Delivery Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Service Delivery Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Service Delivery Automation market.

Global Service Delivery Automation Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.63% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Service Delivery Automation Market include:

Blue Prism

Uipath SRL

IBM Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Exilant Technologies Private Limited

Softomotive Solutions

Celaton Limited

Genfour

Nice Systems

Arago Us

Sutherland Global Services

Automation Anywhere

Ipsoft