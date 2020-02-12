Serverless Architecture Market Research Report Explores The Industry Trends For The Forecast Period, 2019-2024
The global serverless architecture market is estimated to reach USD 16.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 27.7%. Rising demand for cloud technology, advancing fault tolerance technology, increasing performance for financial services expected to drive the in this market. However, error detection issues act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for software architecture and highly adoption for micro-services is identified as an opportunity in this market.
Serverless Architecture is a software which use to run code and build application without provisioning or managing services. It is also called as service computing or FaaS (Function as a Service). It is use for faster innovation, easy operation, and to reduce operational cost. Some key players of the market IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, RACKSPACE US, INC., TIBCO Software Inc., NTT DATA, Inc., and Syncano. among other.
Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Serverless Architecture Market @
https://www.forencisresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market-sample-pdf/
Global Serverless Architecture Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global serverless architecture market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into functions as a service (FaaS), serverless databases and storage, event streaming and messaging andApplication Program Interface (API) gateways.
- On the basis of technology, the serverless architecture market is segmented cloud andon-premises.
- On the basis of application type the market is segmented into serverless and microservices, application program interface (API) backends,data processing, massively parallel compute operations and stream processing workloads.
- On the basis of end use type the market is segmented into manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and others
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Serverless Architecture Market @
https://www.forencisresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market-request-methodology/
Global Serverless Architecture Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Serverless Architecture Market, by Solution
- Functions as a Service (FaaS)
- Serverless Databases and Storage
- Event Streaming and Messaging
- Application Program Interface (API) Gateways
Serverless Architecture Market, by Technology
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Serverless Architecture Market, by Application
- Serverless and Microservices
- Application Program Interface (API) Backends
- Data Processing
- Portable Document Format (PDF) processing
- Applying Machine Learning (MI) Toolkits
- Massively Parallel Compute Operations
- Monte Carlo Simulations
- Web Scraping
- Stream Processing Workloads
- IoT Sensor Data
- Log Data
For More Information Consult with Analyst : https://www.forencisresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Serverless Architecture Market, by End Use Industry
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunication
- Others
Serverless Architecture Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Global Serverless Architecture Market’s Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/serverless-architecture-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)
- Drone Sensors Market Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth Forecast By Regions AndApplications To 2024 - February 12, 2020
- Aircraft Gearbox Market Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles And Forecast 2024 - February 12, 2020
- Lithium Ion Battery Market Advanced Tech & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2024 - February 12, 2020