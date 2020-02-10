Serverless Architecture Market Competitive Intelligence Insights 2019 – 2025 By Forencis Reserch

The global serverless architecture market is estimated to reach USD 16.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 27.7%. Rising demand for cloud technology, advancing fault tolerance technology, increasing performance for financial services expected to drive the in this market. However, error detection issues act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for software architecture and highly adoption for micro-services is identified as an opportunity in this market.

Serverless Architecture is a software which use to run code and build application without provisioning or managing services. It is also called as service computing or FaaS (Function as a Service). It is use for faster innovation, easy operation, and to reduce operational cost. Some key players of the market IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, RACKSPACE US, INC., TIBCO Software Inc., NTT DATA, Inc., and Syncano. among other.

Global Serverless Architecture Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global serverless architecture market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into functions as a service (FaaS), serverless databases and storage, event streaming and messaging andApplication Program Interface (API) gateways. On the basis of technology, the serverless architecture market is segmented cloud andon-premises. On the basis of application type the market is segmented into serverless and microservices, application program interface (API) backends,data processing, massively parallel compute operations and stream processing workloads. On the basis of end use type the market is segmented into manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and others

Global Serverless Architecture Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Serverless Architecture Market, by Solution

Functions as a Service (FaaS)

Serverless Databases and Storage

Event Streaming and Messaging

Application Program Interface (API) Gateways

Serverless Architecture Market, by Technology

Cloud

On-Premises

Serverless Architecture Market, by Application

Serverless and Microservices

Application Program Interface (API) Backends

Data Processing Portable Document Format (PDF) processing Applying Machine Learning (MI) Toolkits

Massively Parallel Compute Operations Monte Carlo Simulations Web Scraping

Stream Processing Workloads IoT Sensor Data Log Data



Serverless Architecture Market, by End Use Industry

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Serverless Architecture Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Russia France Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



