Semi-Trailer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Semi-Trailer Market is expected to reach 39.52 Billion by 2026 from 24.5 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 4.9 % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Strict environmental regulations and rising fuel prices have increased the demand for advanced trailer technologies. Advancement in technologies is resulted in reduce operating costs, improve fuel efficiency, expand asset connectivity and enhance fleet safety and mobile resource productivity of semi-trailer.

Semi-Trailer Market is segmented by semi-trailer type, tonnage type, number of axles, and geography. The market by semi-trailer type is segmented by flatbed, lowboy, dry van, refrigerated, tanker and others. The market on the basis of tonnage type classified as below 25 ton, 25–50 ton, 51–100 ton and above 100 ton. The number of axles segment is classified as less than 3 axles, 3–4 axles and more than 4 axles. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Recent innovations in semi-trailer platooning and electric semi-trailer truck manufacturing industry are trending the overall Semi-Trailer market. However, local players in an unorganized manner will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America. Increasing growth in the inland transportation industry, increasing investment in infrastructure, construction activities, and the growing retail market will fuel the market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Semi-Trailer market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the semi-trailer type, tonnage type, number of axles, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Semi-Trailer market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), GENIVI Alliance, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), and Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Semi-Trailer market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Semi-Trailer market globally

Key Players in the Semi-Trailer Market Are:

• China International Marine Containers

• Wabash National

• Great Dane

• Schmitz Cargobull

• Kögel Trailer

• Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone

• Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

• Infineon Technologies

• Wilhelm Schwarzmuëller

• Lamberet

• Hyundai Translead

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Information Technology (IT) companies & System integrators

• Semi-trailer manufacturers

• Semi-Trailer Market Investors

• Third-party logistics players

• Suppliers of raw material for semi-trailer

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers of the semi-trailer

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Cold supply chain service providers

The scope of the Semi-Trailer Market:

Research report categorizes the Semi-Trailer market based on semi-trailer type, tonnage type, number of axles, and geography (region wise).

Semi-Trailer Market, By Semi-Trailer Type

• Flatbed

• Lowboy

• Dry Van

• Refrigerated

• Tanker

• Others

Semi-Trailer Market, By Tonnage Type

• Below 25 Ton

• 25–50 Ton

• 51–100 Ton

• Above 100 Ton

Semi-Trailer Market, By Number of Axles

• Less Than 3 Axles

• 3–4 Axles

• More Than 4 Axles

Semi-Trailer Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of report and scope of the report as per the specific requirement of our client.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Semi-Trailer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Semi-Trailer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Semi-Trailer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Semi-Trailer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Semi-Trailer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Semi-Trailer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Semi-Trailer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Semi-Trailer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Semi-Trailer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Semi-Trailer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Semi-Trailer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

