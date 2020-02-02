Self-Service BI Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tibco Software, Tableau Software

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Self-Service BI Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Self-Service BI market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Self-Service BI market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Self-Service BI players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Self-Service BI industry situations. According to the research, the Self-Service BI market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Self-Service BI market.

Global Self-Service BI Market was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Self-Service BI Market include:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tibco Software

Tableau Software

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy

Oracle Corporation

ZOHO Corporation