Self-parking Vehicle System Market Condition 2019 – 2027

Key players operating in global self-parking vehicle system market

The global self-parking vehicle system market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the global self-parking vehicle system market are:

BMW Group

Volkswagen AG

Continental AG

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

AUDI AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

VALEO S.A.

Daimler AG

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Mercedes-Benz AG

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market: Research Scope

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by Vehicle Propulsion System

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by Vehicle Type

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by Parking Solution

License Plate Recognition

Valet Parking Management

Designated/Reserved Parking

Others

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by Technology

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Image Sensor

Others

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by System

Guided Parking

Smart Parking

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by End-user

Private

Government

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by System Component

Parking Sensors

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Displays

Cameras

Vehicle Steering Angle Sensors

Others

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Self-Parking Vehicle System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

