Self-healing Material Market Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2025

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers product types, materials and end users of self-healing materials. The market has been segmented by product type into asphalt, concrete, ceramic, polymers, fiber-reinforced composites and others. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market, with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the self-healing material market. Further, it explains the major drivers, innovations, advancements and regional dynamics of the global self-healing material market, as well as current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Report Includes:

– 43 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for self-healing materials

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– An understanding of terms such as self-repairing and autonomic healing and their mode of function when integrated with human made materials

– Information on anisylpropylenes and ethylene copolymerization based self-healing materials

– Coverage of increasing funding and investments for research and development on self-healing materials

– A look into the potential use of self-healing technologies in soft robotics

– Explanation of major drivers, innovation and advancement along with regional dynamics and current trends within the industry

– Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Acciona S.A., BASF SE, Critical Materials S.A., Sensor Coating Systems, Triton Systems Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.”

