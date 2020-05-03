Self-Healing Material Market 2018 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2023

The global market for self-healing materials should grow from $243.4 million in 2018 to $823.6 million by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers product types, materials and end users of self-healing materials. The market has been segmented by product type into asphalt, concrete, ceramic, polymers, fiber-reinforced composites and others. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market, with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the self-healing material market. Further, it explains the major drivers, innovations, advancements and regional dynamics of the global self-healing material market, as well as current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12555

Report Includes:

– 43 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for self-healing materials

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– An understanding of terms such as self-repairing and autonomic healing and their mode of function when integrated with human made materials

– Information on anisylpropylenes and ethylene copolymerization based self-healing materials

– Coverage of increasing funding and investments for research and development on self-healing materials

– A look into the potential use of self-healing technologies in soft robotics

– Explanation of major drivers, innovation and advancement along with regional dynamics and current trends within the industry

– Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Acciona S.A., BASF SE, Critical Materials S.A., Sensor Coating Systems, Triton Systems Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Summary:

Self-healing materials are synthetically and artificially created substances that have the ability to automatically repair damages without human intervention and external diagnosis of the problem. The most common self-healing material types are elastomers and polymers, but self-healing materials cover all types of material classes, including cementitious material, metals and ceramics. Healing mechanisms may vary between extrinsic and intrinsic foams.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12555/Single

Self-healing materials, such as self-healing cements and mortars, that are used in the construction sector have exhibited significant demand. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The high adoption across construction applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. According to a report by Oxford Economics, Institution of Civil Engineers, the global construction market is expected to hit $REDACTED trillion by the end of 2030. Further, the report stated that the U.S., India and China are key countries that would account for REDACTED% of the global construction industry growth. Hence, high growth of the construction sector globally is expected to

create huge opportunitiesfor growth of the global self-healing material market. Moreover, high adoption across the automotivesector is creating huge growth potential in the market.

The global self-healing material market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period. Market value is expected to rise from $REDACTED million in 2017 to $REDACTED million by 2023. Further, in terms of product type, the asphalt market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED%. The global asphalt market is expected to rise from $REDACTED million in 2017 to $REDACTED million by 2023.