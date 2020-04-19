Self-consolidating Concrete (SCC) Market Business Growth Analysis & Key Market Driver 2024

Global Self-consolidating Concrete (SCC) Market: Overview

Self-consolidating or self-compacting concrete, also known as SCC, is a mix of concrete which has a moderate viscosity, high segregation resistance, high deformability, and low yield stress. Self-consolidating concrete is a highly fluid mix and has distinctive features such as it sets in the shape of the texture of the mold very closely, does not require tamping post pouring, is closely attached to self-levelling, and can easily flow through obstructions and the formwork.

Moreover, pouring self-consolidating concrete is comparatively less labor intensive than conventional concrete mixes. Self-consolidating concrete helps in the removal of vibration related problems as it is designed for that purpose and is also the possible source for quality and technical control issues.

The self-consolidating concrete was developed almost 25 years ago and since then has been gaining prominence among architect and contractors in the emerging economies. Self-consolidating concrete is basically used in repairing and precast applications. Moreover, its use has also intensified in the construction sector. Self-consolidating concrete also has the ability to easily flow and settle in the most clogged crevices and yet to be reinforced areas completely based on self-weight. The above said feature is known for reducing the requirement for a vibration equipment and a significant labor force.

As a result, it leads to a less time consuming and noise free construction environment. This type of concrete is also extensively used in countries in North America and Europe for construction related activities. The chief applications of self-consolidating concrete are likely to be infrastructure, residential, architectural, and precast concrete. Precast concrete is expected to gain traction across consumers. The other segments of the market are anticipated to be admixtures, aggregates, and cement.

The global self-consolidating concrete market is likely to be negatively affected by the high cost associated with its use in developing countries. However, this scenario is expected to drastically change in Asia Pacific owing to the development of advanced self-consolidating concrete.