Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market to 2027: Leading Countries, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis

Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 market development trends and demand of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2020-2027 Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment industry covering all important parameters.

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to reach USD 1413.4 million by 2025 from USD 276.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which is equipped with laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in solid structure. It uses a high-energy laser beam to fuse particle granules directly into complex. It is a thermal energy which selectively fuses region of a powder bed. The two important common powder beds are plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal based- commonly known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering). Moreover, selective laser sintering equipment is used in 3D printing technologies which enhances and prevents the design from collapsing during production, manufacturing for aerospace hardware, electronics, packaging, connectors and homeland security.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market are 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies, Formlabs, Inc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Renishaw plc., Sintratec, Sharebot srl, Natural Robotics, Ricoh India Ltd., ZRapidTech, Aerosint, XYZprinting, Inc., Dynamic tools Pvt. Ltd. , Aspect Inc, Red Rock SLS, Proto3000, 3Dnatives, SLM Solutions, Arcam, TRUMPF, DMG MORI CO., LTD., Xact Metal, Inc., Optomec, Sciaky Inc. and many more.

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

If you are involved in the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market, By Material (Metal, Nylon), Application (Tooling, Heavy Equipment & Machinery, And Robotics), Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Medical Devices), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Landscape and Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Share Analysis

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of selective laser sintering equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, Farsoon Technologies and LSS (Laser sintering specialist) combined to manufacture 403P series plastic laser sintering system, which is used for stereo lithography.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for healthcare and medical devices.

Growing demand of 3D equipment’s in robot building.

Research and development took place to improve the prototypes for GPS products.

The growth is suppressed due to complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment’s.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using SLS printing software.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE SELECTIVE LASER SINTERING EQUIPMENT REPORT:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Selective Laser Sintering Equipment industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

Research Methodology: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

