Security Testing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Qualys, Cisco Systems, Intertek Group PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Applause

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Security Testing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Security Testing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Security Testing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Security Testing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Security Testing industry situations. According to the research, the Security Testing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Security Testing market.

Global Security Testing Market was valued at USD 3.41 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Security Testing Market include:

Qualys

Cisco Systems

Intertek Group PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Applause

IBM Corporation

UL

Checkmarx

Whitehat Security