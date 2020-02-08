Security Screening Equipment Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2020 – 2025
The Global Security Screening Equipment Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Security Screening Equipment market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. The report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. The report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment. The report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Ketech Defence
Point Security
Rapiscan Systems
Analogic Corporation
E.I.A.
American Science and Engineering
XP Metal Detectors
Adani Systems
Teledyne DALSA
PerkinElmer
L3
Nuctech
Smiths Detection
Westminster
AS&E
Astrophysics
CEIA
Safran
Key Product Type
Walk-Through Metal Detector (WTMD)
Hand-Held Metal Detector (HHMD)
X-Ray System
Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
Explosives Detection System (EDS)
Explosives Trace Portal (ETP)
Liquid Container Screening (LCS)
Threat Image Projection (TIP) Systems
Market by Application
Airports
Government Buildings
Commercial & Public Spaces
Residential
Mining
Other Industrial
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Security Screening Equipment market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
