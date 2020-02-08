Security Ink Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick during 2020 – 2025
“According to 99Strategy, the Global Security Ink Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Security Ink market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
SICPA
Sun Chemical
Microtrace
CTI
Gleitsmann Security Inks
Collins
Cronite
Villiger
Gans
Kodak
Godo
Shojudo
ANY
Mingbo
Pingwei
Letong Ink
Jinpin
Wancheng
Key Product Type
Offset Inks
Intaglio Inks
Silkscreen Inks
Letterpress Inks
Others
Market by Application
Banknotes
Official Identity Documents
Tax Banderoles
Security Labels
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Security Ink market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development”
