Security Incident Management Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2017 – 2025

Security incident management market is significantly growing in many organizations as this technology enable organizations to assess and analyze the IT infrastructure and identify malicious threats. Security incident management provides organization with proactive security monitoring with greater efficiency which minimizes resulting damage and provide critical feedback on incidents that occurs. Many organizations are investing in security incident management to secure their data and to manage their IT infrastructure.

Security Incident Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for security management market is the increase in cyber-attacks and to manage the IT infrastructure for organizations. Therefore, many organization are deploying the security incident management technology to ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability of organizations data. In addition to that, the increase in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market and the rise in demand for advanced security solutions is contributing the growth of the security incident management market.

In contrast to this, due to lack of awareness about advanced threats and increasing complexity in IT infrastructure is restraining the growth of security incident management market.

Security Incident Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of primary elements:

Preparations

Detections

Reporting

Security Incident Response

Process improvement

Segmentation on the basis of services:

Consulting

Training

Professional services

Managed services

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Security Incident Management Market: key players

Some of the key players in security incident management markets are

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Dell Inc.

BAE Systems

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Verizon Communication Inc.

Security Incident Management Market: Regional Overview

Security incident management Market is currently dominated by North America due to maximum number of IT companies, multinational large scale and small scale organizations which are target of cyber-attacks. Due to strict government regulations, the U.S holds the majority of market share in terms of revenue generation and adoption rate in this region.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as there is increasing dependency on IT-enabled services in this region. Chines government is imposing strict regulation on implementation of security incident management in organization to avoid malicious threats.

Regional analysis for Security incident management Market includes

Security incident management Market by North America US & Canada

Security incident management Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Security incident management Market by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Security incident management Market by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Security incident management Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Security incident management Market by Japan

Security incident management Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.