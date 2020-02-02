Security as a Service Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Fortinet, Radware, Cisco Systems, Alert Logic, Trend Micro

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Security as a Service Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Security as a Service market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Security as a Service market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Security as a Service players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Security as a Service industry situations. According to the research, the Security as a Service market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Security as a Service market.

Global Security as a Service Market was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.58 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Security as a Service Market include:

Fortinet

Radware

Cisco Systems

Alert Logic

Trend Micro

Zscaler

McAfee (Intel Security)

Ciphercloud

Symantec Corporation