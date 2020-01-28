Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size is Expected to Exhibit USD 3780.0 Million by 2024 |Analysis by Top Key Vendors – Emc, IBM, Qualys, Syman

According to the report, global Security and Vulnerability Management Market was valued at approximately USD 2230.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3780.0 Million by end of 2024.

This report provides in depth study of “Security and Vulnerability Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Report 2020. The Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Security and Vulnerability Management Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2024). The growth of the Security and Vulnerability Management market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Security and Vulnerability Management market. The global Security and Vulnerability Management Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Security and Vulnerability Management industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Security and Vulnerability Management market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0646906783711 from 1630.0 million $ in 2014 to 2230.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Security and Vulnerability Management market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Security and Vulnerability Management will reach 3780.0 million $.

The Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Security and Vulnerability Management Market is sub segmented into Network security, Data security, Information safety. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Security and Vulnerability Management Market is sub segmented into BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Retail, Energy And Utilities.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Security and Vulnerability Management followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Security and Vulnerability Management in North America.

Some of the Security and Vulnerability Management Market manufacturers involved in the market are Emc Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Qualys, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mcafee, Inc, Netiq Corporation, Rapid7, Tripwire , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Security and Vulnerability Management Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Security and Vulnerability Management Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

IBM :- IIT Delhi today announced that the university will join the AI Horizons Network as part of a multi-year research collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI). The aim is to discover novel AI techniques which can help organizations take informed decisions by being able to logically reason with their AI systems. AI solutions will be trained to comprehend complex questions using natural language techniques and derive new insights using domain knowledge.

Today, an AI system is not trained to explain its decision making process. IBM researchers will partner with students and professors from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi to address this issue and conduct joint research to inculcate in AI systems some key traits like reasoning, comprehension and inferencing. For example, a procurement analyst may not be able to decide the right price for a commodity based on the recommendations shared by a trained AI assistant without knowing why it made those suggestions. The research will benefit sectors such as Healthcare and Medicine, Finance, and Customer support which deal with complex set of questions and require reasoning.

“While working with AI systems, organizations require explicit reasoning and comprehension to reach a particular conclusion. We believe advancement in AI can tackle such problems,” said Michael Karasick, Vice President, Global Labs, IBM Research. “We are excited to collaborate with IIT Delhi to focus on this area of research and empower organizations to make informed decisions by infusing key characteristics like reasoning, comprehension and transparency in their AI systems.”

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Security and Vulnerability Management Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

