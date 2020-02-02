Security Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Fireeye, EMC RSA, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Arbor Networks

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Security Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Security Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Security Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Security Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Security Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Security Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Security Analytics market.

Global Security Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Security Analytics Market include:

IBM Corporation

Fireeye

EMC RSA

Cisco Systems