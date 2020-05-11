Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market Growth, Decelopments and global Analysis 2020 to 2021

Global Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market comprise establishments primarily engaged (brokers) in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities and derivatives. They represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform. The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of the brokerage firms.

The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market in this report is segmented into equities brokerages, stock exchanges, bonds brokerages, derivatives & commodities brokerages and other stock brokerages.

Markets Covered: Equities Brokerage; Stock Exchanges; Bonds Brokerage; Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage; Other Stock Brokerage

Companies Mentioned: Northwestern Mutual, Bank Of America, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

North America was the largest region in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market in 2017, accounting for 66% market share. This is mainly due to high commission brokerages and large trading volumes in the US. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 0.17% market share.

Major brokerage firms around the world are offering hybrid solutions to their customers. The development of hybrid solutions by firms is mainly aimed at expanding their services and reaching a wider array of investors. Under the hybrid investing service, brokerage firms offer Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trading and investment with professional guidance. This platform also allows brokerage firms to better serve their investors by addressing their individual preferences.

