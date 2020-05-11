Seasonal Affective Disorder Market is Booming 2020 – 2024 || Leading Players – Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baxter, Novartis AG, Shire, AstraZeneca, Beurer GmbH

The Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market accounted to USD 520.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in global seasonal affective disorder market are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baxter, Novartis AG, Shire, AstraZeneca, Beurer GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumie, Verilux, Inc., AbbVie Inc., ALLARGAN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Henry Schein, Inc. among others.

The Seasonal Affective Disorder market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Seasonal Affective Disorder market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression or disorder which is related to changes in seasons. SAD frequently happens due to reducing light exposure to sunlight and occurs during a certain time of the year. Women are mostly affected with SAD who aged between 15 to 55 years.

Market Segmentation: Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market

By type the global seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into fall and winter sad, spring and summer sad, others.

On the basis of diagnosis the global seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into physical exams, lab tests, psychological evaluation, others.

On the basis of treatment the global seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into phototherapy, medications, psychotherapy, counseling.

Psychotherapy is further sub segmented into art therapy, attachment-based psychotherapy, behavioral therapy, body psychotherapy, cognitive analytical therapy (cat), existential psychotherapy, gestalt therapy.

On the basis of end user the global seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into hospital, clinics, academic institutes, medical research centers.

On the basis of distribution channel the global seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, online pharmacies.

On the basis of geography, global seasonal affective disorder market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increasing awareness among the people

Favorable reimbursement scenario

Change in lifestyle

Growing market for generic drugs

Competitive Analysis: Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market

The global seasonal affective disorder market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of seasonal affective disorder market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Scope of the Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Seasonal Affective Disorder Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Seasonal Affective Disorder market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

