Search and Rescue Equipments Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report
In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, Global Search and Rescue Equipments revenue market scale was from 12709.99 million US dollars to $ 14711.59 million. It is estimated to reach 15291.27 million dollars by 2017 and 18636.35 million dollars by 2022, with the CAGR of 4.04% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2022.
The search and rescue equipments can segment by rescue equipment, search equipment, communication equipment, medical equipment and others, , and the revenue proportion of Rescue Equipment in 2016 was about 43.6%. The search and rescue equipments are mainly used by combat search and rescue and non-combat search and rescue. The most proportion of Search and Rescue Equipments was Combat Search and Rescue, and the sales proportion was about 62.9% in 2016.
At present, the Search and Rescue Equipments market is concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. North America was the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 42.7% market share in 2016. The following areas were Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Global leading players in this market were Honeywell, Thales Group, General Dynamics, Garmin Ltd., Raytheon Company, etc.
The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the Global @@@@ market such as Honeywell, Thales Group, General Dynamics, Garmin Ltd., Raytheon Company, Leonardo S.P.A., Rockwell Collins, FLIR Systems, Textron Systems, Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems, Teikoku Sen-I, ACR Electronics, GENETECH Group, Airborne Systems Limited, CMC Rescue.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, rapid and effective products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Search and Rescue Equipments in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rescue Equipment
Search Equipment
Communication Equipment
Medical Equipment
Others
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Search and Rescue Equipments for each application, including
Combat Search and Rescue
Non-combat Search and Rescue
