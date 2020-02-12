Seafood Market Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Seafood Market by Type, Retail Market Variety and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025,” the global seafood market size was $125,445 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $155,316 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. Fresh seafood is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, and provides numerous health benefits. Seafood is an excellent source of two important omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids that are obtained from food and are required for the development of a healthy heart. EPA and DHA help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. These acids also contribute to brain and vision development. Increase in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood driving the of global seafood market growth.

In addition, disposable income of individuals in North America and the Asia-Pacific has witnessed an increase, thus acting as a major driver for the market, as medium- and high-income consumers in urban areas are shifting their consumption trend from essential to premium goods & services. This seafood market trend favors suppliers & institutions to enhance their product & service line in the seafood segment. In addition, growth in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand during the seafood market analysis period.

Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2693

However, depletion of sea species has restrained the growth of seafood market; however, sustainable fishing may again increase the supply of seafood to meet the emerging demand. Collaboration of fishermen and fish farmers to processors, distributors, retailers, restaurants, and foodservice providers is expected to provide a solution to resolving the environmental issues and further help in making the seafood market environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.

Key Findings of Seafood Market:

In terms of volume, the ground fish segment accounted for the highest volume in the global seafood market in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2023.

In terms of volume, the pelagics segment is projected to grow at the significant CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Based on retail market variety, chilled segment was the highest contributor to the global market in terms of value and estimated to hold half of the market share by 2023.

In terms of value, the frozen segment accounted for around 31% of the seafood market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Chilled and frozen segments collectively accounted for about 85.6% of the global seafood market in 2017, with the former constituting around 54.8% share.

Based on sales channel, the retail segment was the highest contributor to the global market registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a prominent market share in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period.Based on region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2693

North America and Europe jointly accounted for about 27% share of the global market in 2017, with the former constituting around 12% market share. From growth perspective of seafood market, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are the two potential markets expected to grow at significant CAGRs of 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively, during the forecast period.

The key players in the global seafood industry have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. Some of the key players analyzed in the market are Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, American Seafoods Company, Phillips Foods, Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation, Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Lee Fishing Company and Leigh Fisheries.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research