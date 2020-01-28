SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2026

Analysis of the Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market

The presented global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market into different market segments such as:

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market include Silver Peak, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market is segmented as below:

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Component

Virtual Appliance

Physical Appliance

Hybrid

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation)

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

