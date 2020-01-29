SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The report throws light on the raw material Providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of their market that is SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) . What’s more, the political and economic scenarios of various regions and its effect on the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market are discussed in the report.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market include Silver Peak, Inc., Talari Networks, Inc., Nuage Networks, VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Cloudgenix Inc., Fatpipe Networks Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.

The global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market is segmented as below:

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Component

Virtual Appliance

Physical Appliance

Hybrid

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation)

Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



