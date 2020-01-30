Scrubber System Market Insights 2018-2026 | Growth Statistics

Global Scrubber System Market Analysis

According to Ozone Market Reports, The Global Scrubber System Market was valued at USD 1.14 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.33 % from 2018 to 2026.

What is Scrubber System?

Scrubbers system represents the most effective method for SOx removal for land based application. The scrubber system works by passing the grimy fumes gas stream made by the motor through a few chambers that contain scrubbing cloud of water. Inside these chambers, a high number of droplets quickly catch the errant particles in the process stream. The device is installed in the exhaust system after the engine or boiler that treats the exhaust gas so as to remove most of the SOx from the exhaust and reduce particulate matter to some extent.

Global Scrubber System Market Outlook

With regard to meeting the regulatory requirements for emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides scrubber is the best approach. Scrubber system is effective in complying that require the use of fuel with 1 % or 0.5 % sulphur content. Most of the customers consider scrubbers only as an upfront investment. But is a long term serving opportunity as it offers lower cost of installation and operation. Trends are showing a substantial price reduction for scrubbers thereby influencing the demand.

Global Scrubber System Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Scrubber System Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as

Alfa Laval, Nederman Mikropul, Wärtsilä, Yara Marine, DuPont, CECO, Evoqua, Verantis and Fuji Electric

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

