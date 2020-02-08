Screen Print Label Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2020 – 2025
According to 99Strategy, the Global Screen Print Label Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Screen Print Label market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Avery Dennison
Bemis
CCL Industries
LINTEC
Berry Global
Cenveo
Constantia Flexibles
Hood Packaging
Intertape Polymer Group
Karlville Development
Klckner Pentaplast
Macfarlane Group
SleeveCo
DOW Chemical
Key Product Type
Wet Glued Labels
Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels
Liner-less labels
Multi-part Barcode Labels
In-mold labels
Shrink Sleeve Label
Market by Application
FMCG
Medical
Manufacturing
Agriculture
Fashion and Apparels
Electronics and Appliances
Automotive
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Screen Print Label market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development”