Scope of Medical Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Trends and Top Company’s (Roche, Abbott, J&J, Siemens Healthcare, Agilent, Bio-Rad Lab) | Forecast to 2025

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

This report studies the Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the major key factors driving the growth of the Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market are growing demand for point of care testing products, microfluidic technologies for miniaturization of the chip, and rising demand in genomics and proteomics. However, stringent government policies may slow the growth of the market.

The Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market is sub-segmented into Polymer, Glass, Silicon and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market is classified into In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Medical Microfluidic Devices Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Medical Microfluidic Devices Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Medical Microfluidic Devices Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Medical Microfluidic Devices Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Medical Microfluidic Devices Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Medical Microfluidic Devices Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Medical Microfluidic Devices Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Roche, Abbott, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Agilent, Bio-Rad Laboratories and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Roche (September 30, 2019) – Roche presents positive Phase III results for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in people with previously untreated advanced bladder cancer – Roche today presented positive results from the Phase III IMvigor130 study evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus platinum-based chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone for the first-line (initial) treatment of people with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) eligible and ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. In the study, Tecentriq plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with platinum-based chemotherapy alone (median PFS=8.2 versus 6.3 months; hazard ratio (HR)=0.82, 95% CI: 0.70-0.96; p=0.007). Encouraging overall survival (OS) results were observed for Tecentriq plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone in the intention-to-treat population (ITT), however these data did not reach statistical significance at this interim analysis (median OS=16.0 versus 13.4 months; HR=0.83, 95% CI: 0.69-1.00). Safety in the Tecentriq plus chemotherapy arm appeared consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination.

“We are pleased with these positive results from the IMvigor130 study, which show Tecentriq plus chemotherapy may provide a meaningful benefit for people newly diagnosed with advanced bladder cancer,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “There remains a high unmet need for people with advanced bladder cancer, where chemotherapy alone is the current standard of care. These results reinforce the role of immunotherapy in treating this aggressive disease.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Medical Microfluidic Devices in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

1 Medical Microfluidic Devices Product Definition

2 Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Medical Microfluidic Devices Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Revenue

2.3 Global Medical Microfluidic Devices Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

3.1 Roche Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

3.2 Abbott Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

3.3 Fluidigm Corporation Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

3.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

3.5 Siemens Healthcare Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

3.6 Agilent Medical Microfluidic Devices Business Introduction

