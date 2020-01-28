Scope of Automotive Infotainment SoC Market: Need To Know About Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027“, the global automotive infotainment SoC market is expected to reach US$ 16.08 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The Asia Pacific is one of the world’s rapidly growing passenger car markets, with China accounting for close to 30% of the global passenger car production. The continuous economic growth in developed and developing countries like India and China, coupled with the presence of huge disposable incomes with individuals in countries like Japan and Australia, has facilitated the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. Increasing disposable incomes of the consumers has translated into the purchase of a large number of medium-range cars. In addition to this, China and India are considered among the largest manufacturing hubs globally on account of several factors, such as lower labor wages compared to other countries and supportive favorable Government policies. The Asian countries have attracted several foreign direct investments in many industrial fields, including automotive. The rapidly growing economies have translated into rising per-capita incomes and consumer expenditures. As a result of this, the APAC region witnessed very high growth in the sales of automobiles in recent times. The higher number of automobiles on the road demand for higher production and thus present large potentials for automotive infotainment SoC producers to expand their business base in APAC.

The Asia Pacific region comprises of both developed and developing economies and the automotive sector is one of the crucial industry of the region, which contributes a significant portion in the Asia Pacific’s GDP. The Asia Pacific region is one the world’s biggest producers of motor vehicles and also, automotive sector in one of the largest private sector in R&D. China has already seen massive growth in vehicle production as well as sales in the country. Therefore, the high production of vehicles in the region is projected to propel the automotive infotainment SoC market.

Key findings of the study:

With the adoption of open source operating systems in in-vehicle infotainment, the automotive infotainment SoC market is anticipated to see a substantial boost in its growth. The open source software is transforming various industries especially the mobile devices sector and it has a huge potential to do the same in the automotive infotainment industry. The availability of open source software is already changing the way customers interact with their cars. Open source software helps OEM in reducing costs and opening up the supply chain. From a long time, proprietary operating systems have been ruling the in- vehicle infotainment market space. However, with growing complexity of in-vehicle systems and increasing consumer demands for advanced features in infotainment systems, automotive OEMs are becoming more adaptive to new approaches.

Key Players that are operating successfully in global automotive infotainment SoC market space are Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor).

Automotive infotainment SoC Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

• What are reasons behind Europe Automotive infotainment SoC industry growth?

The growth of the automotive infotainment SoC market in the Europe region is primarily driven by the presence of huge automotive industry in this region. The region is a leading producer of motor vehicles and several premium automotive manufacturers are based in this region. Automotive companies located in Europe are focusing on security technologies, infotainment, and connected car segments. French and German companies are mainly investing in security technologies, while the UK-based companies are emphasizing more on connected car technologies. Hence, the presence of robust automotive industry and investments in technological integration in cars are the few factors which are forecasted to positively impact the growth of automotive infotainment SoC market in the region.

• What are market opportunities for automotive infotainment SoCs?

With growing complexity of in-vehicle systems and increasing consumer demands for advanced features in infotainment systems, automotive OEMs are becoming more adaptive to new approaches. The open source software is transforming various industries especially the mobile devices sector and it has a huge potential to do the same in the automotive infotainment industry. The availability of open source software is already changing the way customers interact with their cars. The advantages offered by open source software over proprietary software such as flexibility, customization, and extra features are anticipated to drive the innovation and growth in the global automotive infotainment SoC market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

• Which vehicle type hold the major share in automotive infotainment SoC market?

Passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive infotainment SoC market in the year 2018. Passenger car segment is undergoing through a substantial technological shift, owing to the changing consumer interests, emerging new technologies, and stringent governmental rules and regulations related to emission reductions and other automotive related factors. The demand for intelligent and connected passenger cars is increasing at an impressive rate and this trend is anticipated to drive the growth of automotive infotainment SoC market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

