Scope for Soil Moisture Sensor in Agriculture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis 2019–2026

Soil moisture sensor is used to analyze the volume of water content in soil. The sensor helps to determine the force that holds water in the soil and measures water potential by using tensiometers equipment. The technologies used to measure volume of water content in soil include (FDR) frequency domain reflectometry, (TDT) time domain transmission, soil resistivity, galvanic cell, and neutron moisture gauges.

Natural resources are depleting at an alarming rate over the past decade, due to the development of the industrial sector specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Soil requires nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to stay cultivable. Soil moisture sensor is a device used in measuring the quantity of water content in soil. It makes use of properties such as electrical resistance, dielectric constant, and interaction with neutrons for the measurement of volumetric moisture in soil.

The soil moisture sensor market is expected to witness significant growth, due to considerable focus on agriculture in several countries/regions such as India, South East Asia, and Africa. Furthermore, technological advancements in the agricultural sector increase the demand for soil moisture sensors to manage proper irrigation. Proper water allocation to plants at predefined intervals and monitoring soil health help to elevate the quality and yield of crops.

The sensor make use of real-time system method in order to determine the profitable yield because excessive use of irrigation increase in cost of production which affects yield. Use of soil moisture sensor significantly helps to improves final crop yield. Several other factors encouraging the market growth include increase in demand of green lawns, as these sensors are considerably used in lawns for maintenance and to minimize water usage, considering the climatic conditions.

The penetration of soil moisture sensor is the highest in the U.S., owing to the development of the agricultural sector, in terms of GDP. Furthermore, France-based companies such as Kerlink and Sensoterra focuses on use of smart farm solutions such as soil moisture sensor to reduce consumption of water by almost 30%. Scott collaborated with Montreal for developing IoT solutions in soil moisture sensor.

The global soil moisture sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into water potential and volumetric. By end use, it is categorized into agriculture, construction, landscaping, weather forecasting, and sports turf. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the soil moisture sensor market are Delta-T-Devices Ltd., Aquacheck Ltd., Toro Company Ltd., Acclima, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Irrometer Company, Sentek Pty Ltd., and Decagon Devices Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and contracts with other companies for expansion and market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global soil moisture sensor market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

