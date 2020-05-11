Scissor Lifts Market 2020: by Top Key Players, Growth Rate, Competitive Strategies and Industry Analysis
A scissor lift is a machine made to move personnel and equipment in a vertical direction. The major factors speculated to boost the market are government as well as the private sector investments in the development of infrastructure and in mega constructions, rising need for constructions across the globe and various mega construction in regions like the Asia Pacific.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Component:
Mobile
Stationary
Working Height:
Below 6 Meter
6 12 Meter
Above 12 Meter
End-Use:
Telecommunication
Government
Construction
Transport and Logistics
Others
Regions:
North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015
Base year 2016
Forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:
JLG Industries, Advance Lifts, Inc., MEC Aerial Work Platform, American Scissor Lift, Terex Corp., Bishamon Industries Corp., WIESE INC., Custom Equipment, Inc., Skyjack, and EdmoLift AB. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Major Point from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Global Scissor Lifts Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global Scissor Lifts Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global Scissor Lifts Market by Component
Chapter 6. Global Scissor Lifts Market by Working Height
Chapter 7. Global Scissor Lifts Market by End-Use
Chapter 8. Global Scissor Lifts Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2. Top Market Strategies
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. JLG Industries
9.3.1.1. Overview
9.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.3.1.3. Product Summary
9.3.1.4. Recent Developments
9.3.2. Advance Lifts, Inc.
9.3.3. MEC Aerial Work Platform
9.3.4. American Scissor Lift
9.3.5. Terex Corporation
9.3.6. Bishamon Industries Corp.
9.3.7. WIESE INC.
9.3.8. Custom Equipment, Inc.
9.3.9. Skyjack
9.3.10. EdmoLift AB
