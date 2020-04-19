Scientists discover that antibiotics extend the survival of mice with pediatric brain tumors

A group of researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that a version of the drug DON, an antibiotic isolated for the first time more than sixty years ago from soil bacteria, can extend the survival of mice suffering from lethal pediatric brain tumors, those marked by a high expression of a cancerous gene called MYC. The results have been published in two studies on Clinical Cancer Research and Translational Oncology.

DON was isolated from soil bacteria in Peru. Because it was able to block glutamine, it immediately became a candidate for cancer therapy but has never been tested in tumors expressing high MYC. Johns Hopkins researchers have instead carried out various experiments on mice affected by this type of cancer and subjected to injection of DON.

The researchers realized that the average survival time of rodents went from 21 to 36 days or up to 45 days when the same DON was combined with carboplatin, a chemotherapeutic drug. In particular, researchers discovered that DON stopped the process of transformation of glutamine into glutathione, one of the main substances that cancer cells use to make effective chemotherapy with carboplatin.

DON ran out of glutathione cancer cells and made carboplatin chemotherapy more effective.

The full press release is available on the Johns Hopkins Medicine website.

