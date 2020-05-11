Scandium Metal Market Demand and its importance in forthcoming year 2020-2026 : Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp

The global Scandium Metal market is valued at 67 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 85 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026

Scandium is a silvery metal that is soft and has a density of about three times that of water. And it is a transition metal and is also considered a rare earth element due to similar chemical properties (such as difficulty in extracting and in separating from other elements) and existence in the same ores.

Scandium Metal Industry 2020 global market research report analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Scandium Metal market competition by price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including- Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., DNI Metals Inc., Great Western Minerals Group, Intermix-met, CODOS, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM), CNMC Pgma (Guangxi), Ganzhou Kemingrui

Scandium Metal Market on the basis of by Type is:

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Scandium Metal Ingot

By Application , the Scandium Metal Market is segmented into:

Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs

Regional Analysis For Scandium Metal Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Additionally, the report enables a market player not only to plan but also execute lucrative Scandium Metal business strategies based on growing market needs by emphasizing leading competitor’s strategic moves which include recent mergers, ventures, acquisitions, business expansion, product launches, branding, and promotional activities.

Furthermore, the report encompasses the key strategic developments of the market comprising new product launch, research & development, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures agreements, and regional growth of main players in the market on the global and regional basis.

This report provides:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Scandium Metal market.

– Scandium Metal market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Scandium Metal market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Scandium Metal market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Scandium Metal market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Scandium Metal market.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Industry Overview of Scandium Metal Market:

Scandium Metal Market Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Scandium Metal MarketSize by Type and Application (2013-2019) Market Forecast byRegions, Type and Application (2020-2026) Scandium Metal Market Dynamics Market Effect FactorsAnalysis ResearchFinding/Conclusion Appendix

