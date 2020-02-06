SCADA Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2024

The global SCADA market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this SCADA market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the SCADA market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the SCADA market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the SCADA market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the SCADA market for water & wastewater management around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Government initiatives for wastewater treatment process across emerging economies, are forcing companies to develop advanced SCADA system to continue the profitability of the market. Some of the major players in global SCADA market for water & wastewater management are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Tesco Controls Inc., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCADAware, Emerson Electric Co. and Parasyn. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management, by Component

Hardware Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Remote Terminal Units (RTU) Network infrastructure IT Others

Software On Premise Cloud-based

Services

SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management, by End-user

Residential Government Private

Industrial Chemical Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the SCADA market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the SCADA market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the SCADA market report?

A critical study of the SCADA market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every SCADA market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global SCADA landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The SCADA market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant SCADA market share and why? What strategies are the SCADA market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global SCADA market? What factors are negatively affecting the SCADA market growth? What will be the value of the global SCADA market by the end of 2029?

