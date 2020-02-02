SCADA Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Iconics ABB

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, SCADA Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The SCADA market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the SCADA market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top SCADA players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts SCADA industry situations. According to the research, the SCADA market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the SCADA market.

Global SCADA Market was valued at USD 9.31 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 15.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global SCADA Market include:

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Iconics ABB

Rockwell Automation