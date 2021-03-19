SCADA Market 2020 Application, Status, Segment and Forecast 2027

Report Title: SCADA Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is an automated control system with software and hardware components used for controlling, analyzing, and monitoring industrial processes. SCADA systems communicate with real-time controllers which are running the actual process such as programmable logic controllers (PLC) and remote terminal units (RTU). SCADA systems gather process information and present the same using the graphical user interface to operators running the process. The SCADA systems enable the viewing of processes in real-time; the operators can even react to an alarm, control the process, and change the settings of the process., The global SCADA market is expected to reach approximately USD 21.57 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period., The market has been divided into various segments based on component, deployment, and end user. , By component, the market has been segmented into hardware and solutions & services. The hardware segment is further divided into programmable logic controller (PLC), remote terminal unit, communication systems, human-machine interface (HMI), industrial control systems (ICS), and others. The solutions & services segment is further classified into network system protection, remote maintenance, building management system, data management software, and others. Amongst the hardware and solutions & services, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing adoption of industry 4.0 which demands a higher number of connected devices for capturing data and increasing application areas of hardware components in the various industrial applications. However, the solutions & services segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period, due to the need for industrial process management and obtaining operational insights by processing huge data volumes., By deployment, the market has been classified into on-cloud and on-premise deployment. The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market as the on-premise SCADA systems have been the most common deployment mode of SCADA for several years. However, the on-cloud segment is expected to grow with the faster CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period, owing to cost-efficient features offered by the cloud such as flexibility, scalability, easy resource sharing, and accessibility to the data or information from remote locations., By end user, the market has been classified into oil & gas, water & waste management, food & beverage, energy & power, manufacturing, telecommunication, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the market. The oil and gas industry is focused on increasing productivity through integrated operations and IT-based automation which is primarily driving the growth of SCADA systems in the oil and gas Industry. However, the water & waste management segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period as the SCADA systems help in monitoring pump station status, transportation and distribution of water from lakes and reservoirs to the cities and minimizing the wastage of water which is helping the market growth

Key Players: –

The key players of SCADA market include Schneider Electric SE (France), Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson Electric Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell Automation (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US) and Radiflow (US).

