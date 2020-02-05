Savoury Ingredients Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2024

This report presents the worldwide Savoury Ingredients market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The APAC savoury ingredients market is impacted by several factors including increasing adoption of savoury flavours, rising preference and demand for hydrolysed protein-based meat products, a growing inclination towards convenience food, and an awareness of the usage of yeast extracts in lieu of salt, which provide the same taste while ensuring a reduced dietary sodium content at the same time. A growing demand for instant food such as noodles and sauces containing savoury ingredients is expected to drive growth of the food application segment in markets across the globe. Also, an increasing application of hydrolysed vegetable protein in food products to cater to demands from health conscious consumers is a major factor expected to drive market growth. However, stringent government regulations on the use of monosodium glutamate may hamper the growth of the APAC savoury ingredients market.

The APAC savoury ingredients market is likely to witness some key trends in the forecast period. The most predominant trend is companies’ preference of natural savoury flavours and ingredients over artificial flavours. Several companies are also moving towards adoption of yeast extract in food, which imparts a salty and savoury flavour and also reduces bitterness.

Market projections by geography

Of all the markets in the APAC region, China is the fastest growing market followed by markets in the ASEAN countries. The market in China is estimated to represent the highest value share of 35.1% in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The ASEAN market is likely to represent 25.4% value share by the end of 2016 and is anticipated to register the second-highest CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The savoury ingredients market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The Japan savoury ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

The APAC region offers immense growth opportunities for companies operating in the savoury ingredients space. The primary reason for this is a growing demand for instant food such as noodles and savoury snacks in these markets, augmented by a substantial increase in the disposable income of people. Further, sales of savoury ingredients in these countries already accounts for a substantial revenue share of the APAC savoury ingredients market and revenue from these markets is expected to continue to increase significantly over the forecast period.

