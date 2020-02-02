Satellite Modem Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Novelsat, Newtec Cy N.V., Comtech EF Data Corporation, WORK Microwave GmbH

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Satellite Modem Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Satellite Modem market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Satellite Modem market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Satellite Modem players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Satellite Modem industry situations. According to the research, the Satellite Modem market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Satellite Modem market.

Global Satellite Modem Market was valued at USD 288.37 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 487.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Satellite Modem Market include:

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Novelsat

Newtec Cy N.V.

Comtech EF Data Corporation

WORK Microwave GmbH

ORBCOMM

Datum Systems

ViaSat

Advantech Wireless

Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Amplus Communication Pte

Ayecka Communication Systems