Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2024

The Global Satellite Communication Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 32.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growing demand of uninterrupted broadcasting and increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) is expected to drive the satellite communication equipment market during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. New service demands in civilian and defense-related markets is expected to become an opportunity for satellite communication equipment market.

Satellite communication is defined as the communication taking place between two earth stations using satellite. In satellite communication the signals are transferred as electromagnetic waves carrying information such as voice, audio, or any other data. Satellite communication equipment’s are those components which are used in the assembly of various communication satellites. Satellite communication covers majority of the space industry. Some key players in satellite communication equipment are ST Engineering iDirect, Inc. dba iDirect, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Cobham plc, and Viasat, Inc. among others.



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global satellite communication equipment market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into space segment and earth

By application, the satellite communication equipment market is segmented into telecom, television broadcasting, defence communication, global positioning service (GPS) and others.

and others. By end use industry, satellite communication equipment market is segmented into aerospace & defense, internet service provider, maritime, government and public sector, and others.



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Scope

The report on the satellite communication equipment market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.



List of the leading companies operating in the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market include:

ST Engineering iDirect, Inc. dba iDirect (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Cobham plc

Viasat, Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Aselsan A.Ş

Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc

Holkirk Communications Ltd.

Other Key Companies



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Component

Space Segment

Transponder

Low Noise Amplifier

Power Amplifier

Antenna

Passive components

Others



Earth Segment

Encoder

Modulator

Up Converter

High Power Amplifier

Parabolic Reflectors

Down Converter

Demodulator

Others



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Application

Telecom

Television Broadcasting

Defense Communication

Global Positioning Services (GPS)

Others



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by End Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Internet Service Provider

Maritime

Government and Public Sector

Others



Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the satellite communication equipment market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the satellite communication equipment market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the satellite communication equipment market?

What are the evolving applications of satellite communication equipment market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the satellite communication equipment market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the satellite communication equipment market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



