Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2022

Observing the earth on the basis of geo-satellites has been a prevalent process over years. With the usage of high spectral resolution, in addition to the shutter controlled regulations provided earlier by satellites, the EO industry has seen a steady growth with a unique value proposition of its own.

EO technology can be useful in garnering important information about levels of gas emissions, analysing patterns of agriculture and soil moisture, detect forest fires, measure the heights of ocean waves, help in archaeological studies and also obtain information on the chemical, physical and biological aspects of the earth with the help of remote sensors. The greater availability of satellite images and EO data with the advent of technology and low processing costs, is now leading to more innovation and new applications in this market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065211

Market Dynamics:

There has been a steady growth in this EO sector with an expected manufacture and launch of 260 satellites between years 2009-2018 in comparison to 128 satellites in the last decade. The growth of the EO industry will be driven by government and private stakeholders who will benefit from the same the most. Industries like manufacturing and launching enjoy significant returns from these EO missions.

Technological improvements in image capturing techniques by satellites have positively influenced the market. Advanced remote sensing techniques and high resolution cameras are being used to improve image quality. Also, a major improvement has occurred in terms of the timeliness aspect.

This has been achieved by usage of ground hardware and reseller network which allows faster, more flexible, tasking receiving functions.

However, there has been a threat to the satellite based EO sector from UAV EO products with UAV capabilities getting better. There are also budgetary restraints on the government’s part which would affect overall EO data in years to come.

Market Segments:

Segments on basis of end user industry verticals:

The global satellite based earth observation market can be segmented from an end-user-industry vertical perspective.Few of these industry verticals are as follows:

Defence and Intelligence

Transport and logistics

Telecommunication

Agriculture

Disaster Management

Energy and natural resources

Public authorities

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065211

Segments on basis of geography with more usage of EO products:Products can also be segmented on the basis of regions where the manufacture and the launch of geo satellites have been at the higher end. Few such geographies can be listed as:

APAC

Europe

Latin America

MEA

North America

Segments on basis of vendors providing EO solutions:Across geographies, this segment will list down vendors providing EO products. The market is competitive due to presence of few key players with long term relationships with government organisations.

Deimos Imaging

Skybox Imaging

DigitalGlobe

DMC International Imaging

MDA Information System

Airbus Group

Geographical Analysis

While a lot of countries involve in production of satellite based EO products, its mostly United States, Europe, China and India who are the biggest players in this sector of strategic importance

From the geographies listed above in market segmentation,Latin America sees high contribution from the D&I vertical while contribution from almost all verticals listed above is seen in case of Middle East and APAC regions. In case of North American and European markets would be considerably from all verticals except D&I due to considerable budget cuts.

Key Players:

Key players in the EO industry are few and have market domination due to high entry barrier. There is a high demand due to which players are trying to enter in this domain of business and the existing ones are using mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position. Few key players are MDA, DigitalGlobe, Deimos Imaging,Skybox imaging,Airbus group and DMC International imaging

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609