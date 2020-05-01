Sanitary Napkin Incinerator Machine Market | Emerging Players Setting The Stage For The Long Term

A sanitary napkin incinerator machine is used to dispose used sanitary napkins safely. Used sanitary napkins are often disposed of in dustbins or open surfaces, thereby giving rise to various contagious diseases or when disposed in toilets they block the sewage system. To overcome this common problem, a sanitary napkin incinerator machine is used to scientifically destroy the used napkins, thereby causing minimum harm to the environment. The machine burns the used napkins and reduces it to ash. The manual incinerator chamber is designed to include an auxiliary oil or gas burner to be used to maintain the prescribed minimum combustion temperature. These machines can be wall mounted or portable, based on their capacity.

The global market for absorbent hygiene products was worth more than US$ 50 Bn in 2017 which also includes wipes. The evolution of these hygiene products in North America and Europe has taken more than 4 to 5 generations. The increasing adoption of sanitary pads has given rise to their disposal issue. Out of the total number of sanitary pads, about 28% are thrown in routine waste, 28% are thrown in the open which takes around 500-800 years to decompose, about 33% are buried, and the remaining 15% are burnt in the open. Thus, the innovation of the sanitary napkin incinerator machine has provided an apt solution for their disposal. Many institutions have started using incinerators, also known as ‘feminine hygiene bins’ for the proper disposal of these napkins.

An average woman throws away about 150 kg of non-biodegradable absorbents each year. One of the major issue of sanitary waste is their categorization, whether it is plastic or biodegradable. Soiled napkins, diapers, and blood-soaked cotton needs to be disposed of after segregation into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable components. However, according to bio-medical waste rules, the items contaminated with body and bloody fluids, including dressings, cotton, soiled plaster casts, bedding and lines, are bio-medical waste and they need to be incinerated, microwaved, or autoclaved to destroy the pathogens.

The lack of concern about sanitary waste management in various regions will restrict the demand for their safe disposal, thereby hampering the demand for sanitary napkin incinerator machines over the forecast timeline. Moreover, not all incinerators are safe for the health and environment, thereby posing a challenge to make it highly efficient to dispose the waste. Furthermore, cultural challenges such as taboos and lack of sanitation adoption by women in rural areas can be a major challenge hindering the growth of the sanitary napkin incinerator machine market over the forecast period.