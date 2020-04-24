Same-day Delivery Market by Product Type, Market, Players (A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv) and Regions-Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Same-day Delivery Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Same-day Delivery Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.

Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world.

Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.

Same-day delivery offers large upside potential for retailers and logistics providers alike

The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition. However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.

Retailers have a same-day delivery “sweet spot” with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas. The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.

Finally, same-day delivery is both an immense opportunity and an operational challenge for logistics providers who are the natural partner for same-day delivery on a broad scale due to their existing network and scale advantages. The underlying trends of increasing e-commerce adoption and urbanization will create a strong urge for evolution from the current next-day standard in B2C parcel to same-day. Logistics providers need to position themselves for the upcoming transformation, adapting their networks from overnight sorting and next-day delivery to same-day capability. In addition there is an opportunity to expand into fulfillment services given the need for minimal pick and pack lead times to enable same-day delivery.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery, CitySprint

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Developments in the Same-day Delivery Market

To describe Same-day Delivery Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Point Of Sale System, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Same-day Delivery market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2025;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe Same-day Delivery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Same-day Delivery Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of Contents

Global Same-day Delivery Market Research Report 2020

1 Same-day Delivery Market Overview

2 Global Same-day Delivery Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Same-day Delivery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020)

4 Global Same-day Delivery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2020)

5 Global Same-day Delivery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Same-day Delivery Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Same-day Delivery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Same-day Delivery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

