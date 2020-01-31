Samarium Cobalt Magnet Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In The Upcoming Year

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Samarium Cobalt Magnet Market by Product Type (Cylinder, Ring, and Others) and Application (General Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Medical Technology, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Environment & Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025.

The global market size Samarium Cobalt Magnet is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players operating in the market include Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd., Ningbo NGYC (Ninggang Permanent Magnetic) Materials Co. Ltd., ADAMS Magnetic Products Co., Inc., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Eclipse Magnetics Ltd., Molycorp Chemicals and Oxides, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (HPMG), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., and Lynas Corporation, Ltd.

Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the samarium cobalt magnet market from 2017 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.



Samarium Cobalt Magnet Key Market Segments:

By Type

Ring

Cylinder

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

General Industrial

Automotive

Medical Technology

Environment & Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Africa Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA





