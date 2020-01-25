Salicylic Acid Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

Salicylic Acid market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Salicylic Acid industry.. The Salicylic Acid market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Salicylic acid is a colorless, crystalline substance and has pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. Majority of the salicylic acid produced is used as a key ingredient in the manufacture of aspirin. In addition, salicylic acid helps in curing various skin ailments including blemishes, acne, psoriasis and dandruff among others. Preservatives in food, intermediate in the manufacture of chemicals and fragrances are other uses of salicylic acid. Growth of the global skincare and haircare market is expected to drive the demand for salicylic acid, as more and more consumers are becoming increasingly aware of benefits of salicylic acid for skin and hair. In addition, growing demand for aspirin on account of its medicinal benefits on health coupled with increasing awareness regarding general well-being among consumers is expected to augment the demand for salicylic acid over the next few years. However, growing concerns regarding the side-effects of exposure to salicylic acid through excessive consumption or excessive external application such as blistering of skin, intoxication and irritation of stomach lining is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Research studies proving the reduced risks of dementia, strokes and Hughes Syndrome among patients is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market in the next few years.

List of key players profiled in the Salicylic Acid market research report:

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Simco Chemicals Inc., Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Novacap, J.M. Loveridge Limited, Alta Laboratories Limited, Alfa Aesar,

By Application

Pharmaceuticals, Skincare, Hair care, Others (food, chemicals and fragrances),

The global Salicylic Acid market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Salicylic Acid market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Salicylic Acid. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Salicylic Acid Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Salicylic Acid market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Salicylic Acid market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Salicylic Acid industry.

