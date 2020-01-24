Salad Vending Machines Market Top Manufacturers, Sales Evaluation, Research Discoveries with Demand Ratio By 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Salad Vending Machines market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Salad Vending Machines market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Salad Vending Machines market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Salad Vending Machines market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Salad Vending Machines market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 35% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Salad Vending Machines are the vending machines which would serve fresh salads, replenished fresh salads daily, with several ingredients (such as spinach, quinoa, kale, other vegetables, grains, fruits etc.) in some containers. The global Salad Vending Machines market is primarily driven by the growing demand of having fresh fruits and vegetables as a part of health diets across worldwide. In the US, the vending machines are installed in office areas, hospitals, call centers and busy places where the workers with limited time for lunch can get the healthy salads instead of readymade chips or snacks. In addition, the growth of the salad vending machines market is also attributed to the technical advancements- for instance; robotic salad vending machine was installed in San Francisco in 2017 where the robot mainly does the repetitive works of food preparation. Chowbotics a Redwood City startup first developed the robot for food serving and the concept of the robotic salad vending machine was introduced from the Chowbotic’s exclusive product. Conversely, less awareness of about the salad vending machines market in the developing countries such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa and higher cost of the salad vending machines would likely to restrain the growth of the global salad vending machines during the forecast period. However, strategic alliance among the key players would provide the global salad vending machines market an opportunity excel during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Salad Vending Machines market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the sub-market is classified into full line machines and robotic machines. In terms of application, the global Salad Vending Machines market is categorized into hospitals, airport, office building, shopping areas and others. By Geography, the global Salad Vending Machines market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries). Full line salad vending machines hold the maximum market share in the global salad vending machines market in 2018 whereas the robotic salad vending machines segment is anticipated to prosper in the upcoming period. By application, the hospitals segment, office areas altogether experienced noteworthy market shares in the global salad vending machines market in 2018.

In terms of region, North America hold the maximum market share in the global Salad Vending Machines market followed by Europe in 2018. China, Japan and Taiwan are the leading countries in the Salad Vending Machines market in Asia Pacific region in 2018.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Farmer’s Fridge, Shake Salad, Alpaca Market, Portions, Larry’s Market and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Salad Vending Machines related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

