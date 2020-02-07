Saffron Extract Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends 2018 – 2028

In 2029, the Saffron Extract Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Saffron Extract Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Saffron Extract market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Saffron Extract Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2018 – 2028 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Saffron Extract Market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Saffron Extract Market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

key market participants identified across the value chain of the global saffron extract market are Activ'Inside, Monteloeder, KINGHERBS, Green Plants Extracts, Safrante Global Company S.L.U., Rowhani SaffronCo., Hijos de Eustaquio Abad y Cía S.L., USMS Saffron Co.Inc, Royal Saffron Company, Novin Saffron Co., Gohar Saffron, and Azafranes Manchegos S.L.

Opportunities for Saffron Extract Market participants:

Saffron is native to Southwest Asia, and is the most exclusive and expensive spice in the world, due to the effort in manually extracting a large number of tiny stigmas from the flowers of the Crocus Sativus Linnaeus plant. Iran, India, Greece, Spain, Morocco, Italy, and Azerbaijan are dominant saffron producing countries, whereas, Europe and North America are the largest importers of saffron extract.

Saffron extract will see an increasing demand in regions such as Asia Pacific and Western Europe due to the immense popularity of saffron spice as a food colouring and flavouring agent. With the increasing health and wellness conscious population, the demand for saffron extract is expected to be boosted over the forecast period, owing to its numerous preventive and curative health benefits in medicines and pharmaceuticals. The need for saffron extract is also anticipated to increase in the future, seeing its potential as a dietary and weight loss supplement, and its ability to treat the symptoms of depression and anxiety in people. Regions such as North America, where a majority of the population is suffering from obesity and mental health issues, are likely to be primary consumers of saffron extract, resulting in increasing market opportunity.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Research Methodology of Saffron Extract Market Report

The Saffron Extract Market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Saffron Extract Market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Saffron Extract Market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

