Safety Needles Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 – 2028

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Safety Needles market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Safety Needles market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Safety Needles market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Safety Needles market.

The readers of the Safety Needles Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate.

On the basis of distribution channels, the report segments the global safety needles market into private clinics, e-commerce sites, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies and drug stores. Of these, the segment of hospital pharmacies is expected to account for the consumption of a lion’s share of the total number of safety needles sold across the globe over the report’s forecast period. The segment of private clinics is expected to expand at a healthy rate.

The key applications of safety needles covered in the report include drug delivery and sample collection. Of these, the segment of drug delivery presently accounts for the dominant share in the global market and is expected to retain its dominant stance over the forecast period, expanding at a healthy pace.

The report segments the global safety needle market on the basis of product type into fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, pen needles, hypodermic needles, suture needles, blood collection needles, prefilled needles, IV catheter needles, epidural needles and spinal anesthesia needles, cannula needles, A.V. Fistula needles, blood collection needles, and Huber needles. Of these, the segment of hypodermic needles is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. However, the segment of biopsy needles is expected to expand at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Global Safety Needles Market: Regional and Competitive Dynamics

From a regional point of view, the report covers the market for safety needles for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, the markets in Europe and North America are among the most developed regional markets and are expected to remain the key contributors of revenue as well as new product varieties owing to the presence of some of the leading medical device companies in the regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a highly promising pace owing to rising awareness, stabilizing economies, rapid development of the healthcare industry, and rising prevalence of a number of chronic conditions.

The market for safety needles has witnessed the entry of a large number of players in the past few years owing to the vast rise in demand globally. Some of the leading companies in the market are Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Terumo, Retractable Technologies, BD, Hamilton Syringes & Needles, B. Braun, International Medsurg Connection, C.R. Bard, MedPro Safety Products (MPSP), DeRoyal, Novo Nordisk, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Simply Surgical, Nipro Medical, Hi-Tech Medicare Devices, International, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec, VIGMED, Vita Needle Company, and Vygon.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

