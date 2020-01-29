Runtime Application Self-Protection Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

The global Runtime Application Self-Protection market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Runtime Application Self-Protection market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Runtime Application Self-Protection market report on the basis of market players

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides competitive landscape of the RASP market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. Arxan Technologies, Inc., Veracode, Contrast Security, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Signal Sciences, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., Pradeo, IMMUNIO, Prevoty Inc., and Waratek are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into solution and services. Furthermore, the solutions segment is divided into web applications, mobile applications and others. The services sub segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. In terms of market share, in 2016, solutions was the highest revenue generating segment and services segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. On the basis of deployment the global RASP market is sub segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premise segment is expected to hold highest market share over the forecast period. By industry vertical the global RASP market is divided in to BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others.

The global runtime application self-protection market is segmented as below.

By Component

Solution Web applications Mobile applications Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Runtime Application Self-Protection market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Runtime Application Self-Protection market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Runtime Application Self-Protection market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Runtime Application Self-Protection market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Runtime Application Self-Protection market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Runtime Application Self-Protection ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Runtime Application Self-Protection market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Runtime Application Self-Protection market?

