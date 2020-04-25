Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market – Competitive Dynamics and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025 | TMR

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market: Overview

Anti-caking agents are essentially finely powdered materials used as additives to prevent the formations of lumps in food or other mixes. Anti-caking agents are soluble in water in nature, while some are also soluble in organic solvents and alcohol. They are applied as layer on the matrix to ingest excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface. Some of the commonly used anti-caking agents are tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium ferrocyanide, powdered cellulose, and others. Anti-caking agents are used in a number of industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, fertilizers, rubber and detergents.

Rubber anti-caking agents can be classified on the basis of source, solubility and region. Sources include natural and synthetic (man-made) agents. Natural anti-caking agents such as calcium carbonate and magnesium carbonate have extremely high costs and hence synthetic agents face higher demand. By product solubility, rubber anti-caking agents are segmented into water soluble, organic solvent soluble, and alcohol soluble.

The report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers an evaluation of the global rubber anti-caking market, taking into account its growth drivers, restraints, and business prospects.

Prominent vendors in the rubber anticaking agents market are Astrra Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Caltron Clays & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Allied Silica Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties LLC., and Martin Midstream Partners.