RTD Tea Drinks Market: Size, Share, Demand, Dynamics, Trends, Applications, Price, Top Manufacturers Analysis and 2020-2026 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

Global RTD Tea Drinks Market will reach 45523.91 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 5.18%. The Global RTD Tea Drinks market was valued at 35358.59 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 45523.91 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% during 2017-2022.

RTD Tea Drinks refer to Tea-based or tea-flavoured beverage in a ready-to-drink format. It can come in different flavour variants, such as black, green, red, oolong, jasmine, and fruit among others. Ready-to-drink tea drinks are mainly classified into the following categories: Black tea, Green, White tea and Herbal tea. Among these, Black tea and Green Tea are the most common varieties. Based on package types, the market can be segmented into Glass Bottle, PET Bottle, Canned and Paper Containers. PET Bottle package is the favorable type, which is seeing to occupy more market share in the future. Glass Bottle is the least used type.

Ready-to-drink tea drinks can be widely found in supermarkets-hypermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants, hotels and etc. Ready-to-drink is largely consumed through Off-trade channels (supermarkets and discounters, retailers and so on).

Mart research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the RTD Tea Drinks revenue market, accounted for 26.23% of the total Global market in 2017, followed by North America, 18.70% with a revenue of 6612.48 million USD.

Leaders in Ready-to-drink teas market are Ting Hsin International, Coca-Cola, ITO EN Inc., JDB Group, Uni-President Enterprises, Unilever, Arizona Beverage Company, OISHI GROUP and a few others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of RTD Tea Drinks in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global RTD Tea Drinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ting Hsin International

Coca-Cola

ITO EN Inc.

JDB Group

Uni-President Enterprises

Unilever

Arizona Beverage Company

OISHI GROUP

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Canned

Others

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of RTD Tea Drinks for each application, including

On Trade

Off Trade

