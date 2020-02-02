Roofing Membranes Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Carlisle SynTec Systems, DowDuPont, Duro-Last, Firestone Building Products Company, GAF

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Roofing Membranes Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Roofing Membranes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Roofing Membranes market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Roofing Membranes players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Roofing Membranes industry situations. According to the research, the Roofing Membranes market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Roofing Membranes market.

Roofing Membranes Market was valued at USD 11.48 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.41 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.84% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Roofing Membranes Market include:

Carlisle SynTec Systems

DowDuPont

Duro-Last

Firestone Building Products Company

GAF

IKO Polymeric

Icopal

Henry Company